Zacks: Brokerages Expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) to Post $1.05 EPS

Equities research analysts expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.08. International Paper posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $5.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $6.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

IP stock opened at $63.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.07. International Paper has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $64.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 15.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 849,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,922,000 after acquiring an additional 116,395 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 613,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,160,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 11.2% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 101,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,267 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

