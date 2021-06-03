Zacks: Brokerages Expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) will announce sales of $72.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.32 million. iRhythm Technologies reported sales of $50.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full year sales of $302.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $279.60 million to $320.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $328.10 million, with estimates ranging from $272.00 million to $360.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist cut their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 1,540.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 63,246 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 118.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 242.7% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 195,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,791 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 62,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IRTC traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,307,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,800. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $59.64 and a 1 year high of $286.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 1.48.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

