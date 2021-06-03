Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.24 Million

Analysts expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to announce sales of $16.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.60 million. The Bank of Princeton reported sales of $12.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full year sales of $63.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.50 million to $64.32 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $61.23 million, with estimates ranging from $60.40 million to $62.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Bank of Princeton.

Get The Bank of Princeton alerts:

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.46 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPRN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in The Bank of Princeton by 62.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Princeton during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPRN traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $29.74. 18,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.67. The Bank of Princeton has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $31.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.82%.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of Princeton (BPRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.