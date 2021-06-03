Zacks: Brokerages Expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $302.23 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) will announce $302.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $304.70 million. Viavi Solutions posted sales of $266.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VIAV shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,806.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at $883,585.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 30,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $509,140.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,989 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 94,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 64,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 42,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 12,301 shares during the period. Finally, Lannebo Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 212,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VIAV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.24. 12,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,004. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.