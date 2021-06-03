Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

ASE Technology stock opened at $8.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.86. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ASE Technology has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Equities analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

