Zacks Investment Research Lowers ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACV Auctions Inc. provides an online automotive marketplace for dealers and commercial partners. ACV Auctions Inc. is based in BUFFALO, N.Y. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.50.

ACV Auctions stock opened at $25.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.35. ACV Auctions has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.47 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ACV Auctions will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth $72,199,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at $48,240,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at $42,661,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at $38,071,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at $32,909,000. 13.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

