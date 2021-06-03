Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashtead Group Plc is an equipment company which provides rental solutions primarily in United States and United Kingdom. The company’s operating segments consists of Sunbelt Rentals and A-Plant. Sunbelt Rentals provides pump and power, climate control and scaffolding services. A-Plant business operates through Eve Trakway Limited, which constructs temporary roadways and barriers; PSS, which offers trenchless technology and fusion services and FLG services. Ashtead Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Shares of ASHTY opened at $297.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.73. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $117.07 and a 12 month high of $306.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 12.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Ashtead Group will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

