Zacks Investment Research Lowers Boqii (NYSE:BQ) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boqii (NYSE:BQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boqii Holding Limited provides pet-focused online community principally in China’s pet market. Boqii Holding Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

Shares of BQ opened at $4.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.96 million and a P/E ratio of -25.47. Boqii has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $12.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.68.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Boqii will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BQ. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boqii in the first quarter worth $193,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Boqii during the first quarter worth $133,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Boqii during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boqii by 193.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 97,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boqii in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. 9.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

