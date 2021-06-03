Zacks Investment Research Lowers Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. owns and operates renewable power platform. The company’s power generating portfolio comprised of hydroelectric generating, wind facilities and natural gas-fired plants. It operates in the United States, Canada and Brazil. The company sells its generation output to public power authorities, load-serving utilities and industrial users. Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.39.

Shares of BEP stock opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of -46.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.22. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.23 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -95.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

