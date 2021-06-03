Zacks Investment Research Lowers Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. Core-Mark services traditional convenience retailers, grocers, drug, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry convenience products. “

CORE has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of CORE stock opened at $46.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Core-Mark has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $47.83.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core-Mark will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Core-Mark by 45.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Core-Mark by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Core-Mark by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Core-Mark by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 21,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

