Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) to Hold

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

CMLS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.07. 73,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,711. Cumulus Media has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88. The company has a market capitalization of $226.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.88) by $0.81. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cumulus Media (CMLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.