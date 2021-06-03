Zacks Investment Research Lowers Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) to Hold

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The company offers personal and commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. Its services includes checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, loans to professionals, residential first and second mortgage loans , loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles. Independent Bank Group, Inc. is headquartered in McKinney, Texas. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.63.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.91. 138,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,687. Independent Bank Group has a 52-week low of $36.72 and a 52-week high of $80.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.08.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $148.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.57 million. As a group, analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Haynie sold 3,508 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $265,274.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,052.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James P. Tippit sold 615 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $48,418.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,313,694 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

