Zacks Investment Research Lowers Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) to Sell

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iteris, Inc. is a leading provider of outdoor vision systems and sensors that optimize the flow of traffic and enhance driver safety. Iteris combines outdoor image processing, traffic engineering, and information technology to offer a broad range of transportation and safety solutions. “

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Iteris in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ITI opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 9.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iteris will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITI. UBS Group AG grew its position in Iteris by 29.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Iteris by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Iteris in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Iteris in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Iteris by 44.1% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

