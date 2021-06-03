Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) to Buy

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is a drug development company engaged in the development new therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The Company uses its carbohydrate technology that targets galectin proteins, the key mediators of biologic and pathologic function. Galectin Therapeutics uses naturally occurring carbohydrate polymers with galactose residues to create complex carbohydrates with specific molecular weights. Galectin Therapeutics, formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GALT opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $235.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.33.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Research analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $109,175.00. Company insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GALT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after buying an additional 94,978 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 378.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 82,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

