Zano Price Hits $2.86 on Major Exchanges (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Zano coin can now be purchased for $2.86 or 0.00007548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zano has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Zano has a market cap of $30.48 million and approximately $223,814.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,823.36 or 0.99923020 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00041948 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00011922 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $423.17 or 0.01117933 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.31 or 0.00526554 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.97 or 0.00401486 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007107 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00087396 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,697,545 coins and its circulating supply is 10,668,045 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.