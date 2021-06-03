Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CTO Adrian Mcdermott Sells 9,360 Shares

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total value of $1,271,181.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 94,681 shares in the company, valued at $12,858,626.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Adrian Mcdermott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,290 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,048.30.

On Monday, May 3rd, Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total value of $1,351,490.40.

Zendesk stock opened at $134.41 on Thursday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.75 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of -69.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Zendesk during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

