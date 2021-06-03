ZEON Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last week, ZEON has traded down 36.1% against the dollar. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $17.46 million and approximately $129,358.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00082708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00023354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.77 or 0.01015995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00052261 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,590.77 or 0.09312130 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON is a coin. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

