Zero Utility Token Trading Down 2.3% Over Last Week (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $891,292.73 and approximately $2,174.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be purchased for $920.04 or 0.02385985 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00082708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00023354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $391.77 or 0.01015995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00052261 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,590.77 or 0.09312130 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Profile

Zero Utility Token is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

