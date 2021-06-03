Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Down 4.6%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) shares were down 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.12 and last traded at $9.26. Approximately 6,864 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,157,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZH shares. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.60 price target on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.97 million. Equities analysts expect that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter worth approximately $435,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. LH Capital Markets LLC purchased a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter worth approximately $5,272,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter worth $9,732,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter worth $243,000. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zhihu Company Profile (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

