Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 131,400 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the April 29th total of 101,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Zhongchao stock opened at $1.78 on Thursday. Zhongchao has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZCMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zhongchao in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Zhongchao during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhongchao during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

