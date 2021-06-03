ZooKeeper (ZOO) Price Reaches $0.41

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $5.67 million and approximately $233,303.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00067949 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.95 or 0.00312153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00230168 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $460.23 or 0.01187739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,640.04 or 0.99720945 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00033589 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 13,805,777 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

