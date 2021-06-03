Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Cut to $495.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $550.00 to $495.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZM. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $412.36.

ZM opened at $327.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.21. The firm has a market cap of $96.08 billion, a PE ratio of 145.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $196.10 and a 12 month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total transaction of $28,021,676.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,313.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total transaction of $1,928,863.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,133 shares of company stock worth $93,321,676 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

