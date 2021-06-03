Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Increased to $380.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $362.00 to $380.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $412.36.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $327.11 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $196.10 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $319.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 37.79%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total value of $28,021,676.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,313.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.44, for a total transaction of $4,538,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 282,133 shares of company stock valued at $93,321,676. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,029,000 after purchasing an additional 535,410 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,639 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,520,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,928,000 after buying an additional 132,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

