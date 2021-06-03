Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to post $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Zynex reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.63 million. Zynex had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,089,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,171,000 after acquiring an additional 188,832 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 751.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,865,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,468 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 1,552.5% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,141 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 11.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 50,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

ZYXI opened at $15.28 on Monday. Zynex has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $532.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.51 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

