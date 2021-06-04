-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) will report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). NewAge posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that NewAge will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NewAge.

Get NewAge alerts:

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). NewAge had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBEV. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewAge during the first quarter worth $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewAge during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NewAge by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewAge during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewAge during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBEV opened at $2.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.32. NewAge has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36.

NewAge Company Profile

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NewAge (NBEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.