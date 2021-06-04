$0.01 EPS Expected for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equity Commonwealth’s earnings. Equity Commonwealth reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.07 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Equity Commonwealth.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.71 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 26.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQC. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of EQC opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 396.77 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 12.4% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 16,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 12.7% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter valued at $1,213,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity Commonwealth (EQC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.