$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.02. PHX Minerals reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PHX Minerals.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 million. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 33.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%.

PHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PHX Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.93.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 28,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $86,043.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raphael D’amico acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,774 shares in the company, valued at $475,548. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,830,762 shares of company stock worth $3,804,652 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 367.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 37,783 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 29,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 24,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 28.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PHX traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.27. 4,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,413. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81. The firm has a market cap of $99.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. PHX Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $5.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

