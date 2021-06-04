$0.04 EPS Expected for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s earnings. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CBD stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $8.24. The company had a trading volume of 712,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $8.26.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3997 dividend. This is a boost from Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 5.73%. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.39%.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (CBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.