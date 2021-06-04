-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.11). AxoGen posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.65 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXGN. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,028,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,352,000 after buying an additional 22,192 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AxoGen by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,557,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,813,000 after purchasing an additional 418,278 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in AxoGen by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,505,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,944,000 after purchasing an additional 208,820 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 8.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,465,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,682,000 after buying an additional 113,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in AxoGen by 0.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,171,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXGN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.98. 153,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,558. The company has a market capitalization of $778.24 million, a P/E ratio of -34.49 and a beta of 0.69. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.91.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

