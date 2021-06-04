-$0.12 EPS Expected for Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Savara’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Savara posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Savara will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Savara.

Get Savara alerts:

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05).

A number of brokerages have commented on SVRA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Savara in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

In related news, insider Badrul A. Chowdhury sold 50,000 shares of Savara stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Pauls purchased 24,100 shares of Savara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $49,887.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,094.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 149,261 shares of company stock valued at $243,959. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Savara in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Savara by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 178,861 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Savara by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Savara by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Savara by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 20,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVRA traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.78. 3,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,283. The company has a current ratio of 27.03, a quick ratio of 27.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81. Savara has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.58.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Savara (SVRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.