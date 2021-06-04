$0.25 EPS Expected for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.24. Elanco Animal Health reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 177.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

Shares of ELAN traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,749,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,800,930. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 205.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 20,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 13,775 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 14,528 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 703,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,705,000 after buying an additional 28,836 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

