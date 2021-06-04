$0.25 EPS Expected for Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) will announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fanhua’s earnings. Fanhua reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fanhua will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.22 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fanhua.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $130.57 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fanhua from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fanhua by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,340,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,597,000 after purchasing an additional 48,771 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,670,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fanhua by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,644,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after acquiring an additional 32,431 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Fanhua by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,258,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Fanhua by 2.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,127,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 30,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANH traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.47. 175,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,356. The firm has a market cap of $776.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.57. Fanhua has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $22.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.07%.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

