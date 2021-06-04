$0.35 EPS Expected for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) will report $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BrightSphere Investment Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.34. BrightSphere Investment Group posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BrightSphere Investment Group.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 42.14% and a return on equity of 47.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSIG shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

BSIG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,435. BrightSphere Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

