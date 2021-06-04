$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.37. Devon Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 361.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $3.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Devon Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Johnson Rice raised Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.51.

Shares of DVN opened at $31.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.23. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $31.39. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

