$0.63 EPS Expected for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Conn’s reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

In other Conn’s news, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $416,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $63,581.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 88,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 23.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

CONN stock traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $29.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,461. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.79 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.97. Conn’s has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $30.95.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

