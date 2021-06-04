$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.66. Mercury Systems reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mercury Systems.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.25.

Shares of MRCY stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $66.29. 211,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,381. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $52.40 and a 52 week high of $92.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $54,970.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,540.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,844 shares of company stock valued at $919,134 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,976,000 after buying an additional 715,569 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,268,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,930,000 after purchasing an additional 19,080 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,582,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,456,000 after purchasing an additional 56,187 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,515,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,753,000 after purchasing an additional 572,717 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,912,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,128,000 after purchasing an additional 74,894 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercury Systems (MRCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.