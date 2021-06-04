$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.84. Eversource Energy reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eversource Energy.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.70.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $82.20 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.21%.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,740,562,000 after buying an additional 1,241,107 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,624,000 after purchasing an additional 977,889 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,959,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,080,000 after purchasing an additional 30,701 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,800,000 after purchasing an additional 91,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,652,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,276 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eversource Energy (ES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.