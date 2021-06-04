$0.82 EPS Expected for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to announce $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.80. Johnson Controls International posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on JCI shares. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. OTR Global upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.78.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 88,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,061 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 145,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 37,250 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 11,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,060,000 after buying an additional 23,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $66.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.23. The company has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.09. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $68.33.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

