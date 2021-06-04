0Chain Trading 7.6% Higher This Week (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 4th. 0Chain has a total market cap of $34.60 million and $239,024.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001944 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, 0Chain has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000432 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 60.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00094012 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

