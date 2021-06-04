$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to announce $1.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. Palo Alto Networks posted sales of $950.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year sales of $4.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.21.

PANW stock traded up $6.22 on Friday, hitting $357.35. 562,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,689. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $217.48 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.92. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of -78.37 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total value of $3,937,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 855,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,535,323.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total transaction of $509,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,860 shares of company stock worth $12,894,825 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4,059.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,309 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 13,965 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,276,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

