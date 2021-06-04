$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will post $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the lowest is $1.28 billion. Martin Marietta Materials reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year sales of $4.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.63.

NYSE:MLM traded down $8.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $350.61. 11,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,254. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $188.24 and a 1-year high of $383.71. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $356.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

