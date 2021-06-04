$1.36 EPS Expected for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will announce earnings per share of $1.36 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.06.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,909,854. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 218.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.21. 5,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,193. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $56.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

