1,010 Shares in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Bought by Summit Wealth Group LLC

Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 762,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after buying an additional 428,956 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 323.8% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 307,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 234,910 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 34.7% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 797,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after purchasing an additional 205,590 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $5,246,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 151.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 147,074 shares in the last quarter. 35.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.44. 12,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,232. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.00 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.329 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,100 shares in the company, valued at $665,305. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.