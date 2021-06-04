10,350 Shares in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) Bought by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POWW. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMMO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMMO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AMMO in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in AMMO in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in AMMO during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AMMO alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on POWW shares. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of AMMO in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of AMMO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

AMMO stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. AMMO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.58.

About AMMO

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW).

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.