$118.46 Million in Sales Expected for Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to post sales of $118.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.00 million. Great Western Bancorp reported sales of $94.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year sales of $484.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $480.25 million to $487.91 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $474.15 million, with estimates ranging from $461.70 million to $484.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 22.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Great Western Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE GWB traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $33.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.32. Great Western Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.50%.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $38,568.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,736,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,448,000 after buying an additional 323,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

