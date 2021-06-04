12,174 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Purchased by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,236,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,908,734,000 after buying an additional 276,068 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,459,000 after buying an additional 2,921,134 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,901,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Fiserv by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,839,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,132,000 after buying an additional 114,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. KeyCorp increased their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

Shares of FISV opened at $113.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.53. The firm has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.33, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

