130 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Bought by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $572,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 372.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 21,448 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 406.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 12,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 23.5% in the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 11,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CME opened at $217.95 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

In other news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.20.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

