13,000 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Acquired by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,173,000 after purchasing an additional 113,932 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $2,897,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $4,025,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.42.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock opened at $206.00 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

