$138.26 Million in Sales Expected for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to post sales of $138.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $136.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $141.10 million. CRA International posted sales of $123.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year sales of $561.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $552.85 million to $566.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $594.42 million, with estimates ranging from $580.27 million to $607.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.54. CRA International had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CRAI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on CRA International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 3,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $317,702.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,932.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Concannon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $164,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRAI. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CRA International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,000,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRA International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in CRA International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 304,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,713,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CRA International by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CRA International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CRAI traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $84.35. 31,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,704. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.96. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $87.18. The stock has a market cap of $617.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

