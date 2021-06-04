1,630 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Bought by Arthedge Capital Management LLC

Arthedge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,000. Alphabet makes up about 1.8% of Arthedge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,220,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 121,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $249,445,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $44.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,392.47. 49,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,299. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,351.65 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,273.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

